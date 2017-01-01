View full lesson: http://ed.ted.com/lessons/the-history...Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water –– and from sugary Turkish Rize tea to salty Tibetan butter tea, there are almost as many ways of preparing the beverage as there are cultures on the globe. Where did this beverage originate, and how did it become so popular? Shunan Teng details tea’s long history. Lesson by Shunan Teng, animation by Steff Lee.
